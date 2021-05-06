Image Source : TWITTER/ENTNETWORK Chhichhore actress Abhilasha Patil dies due to Covid19 complications

Actress Abhilasha Patil, who was seen in Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore, has passed away on Tuesday. She tested positive for the coronavirus and due to the complication, she died. She was in her 40s and is now survived by her husband, son and mother. Abhilasha has starred in many other films including Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Good Newwz. She also starred in many Marathi films.

Assistant Director Prakash Patel took to Twitter to share the unfortunate news. He wrote, "Hard to believe that this was our last pic together...I pray that your soul finds peace...You will be missed Abhilasha Patil Ma'am....#abhilashapatil #marathiactress #rip."

One of her co-stars, Kavitta Amarjeett also penned a note saying, "#abhilashapatil will miss u, not done 5 years back you met me on the sets of a film that we did together. Since then we became very good friends....a lot of sharing always happened between both of us. Until the last phone call you discussed about optimism and compassion in these crazy times..How could you leave us just like that suddenly???? I'm not able to come to terms with it. A friend whom I could relate to has gone ....always struggling for good opportunities and I felt sooo proud of you for what you were.....I will miss u Abhilasha ......With a heavy heart I say RIP."

Several Marathi actors mourned the demise of Abhilasha Patil.