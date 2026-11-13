Chhath 2026 playlist: Bulaye Chhathi Maa to Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya, 7 devotional tracks for the festival

Chhath Puja is one of the most significant festivals celebrated with great devotion, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and parts of Nepal. Dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, this year, the four-day festival Chhath Mahaparv started with Nahay Khay on Friday, November 13.

From traditional folk favourites to newer film tracks, here's a look at these seven songs that you can add to your Chhath Puja playlist.

7 devotional tracks for Chhath Puja 2026

1. Bulaye Chhathi Maa | Yeh Prem Mol Liya

A devotional track for Chhath celebrations, Bulaye Chhathi Maa captures the faith and devotion associated with the festival. Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, the song is from Suraj Barjatia's upcoming family drama Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

The film is slated to hit theatres on November 27. It is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Keshav Anand, with lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla and composition by Himesh Reshammiya.

2. Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya

Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya is one of the much-loved Chhath devotional songs. It is sung by renowned singer Sharda Sinha and beautifully reflects the devotion of devotees towards Chhathi Maiya.

3. Kelwa Ke Paat Par

Kelwa Ke Paat Par is among the traditional Chhath songs that have remained popular across generations. The song is sung by Sharda Sinha and celebrates the rituals and offerings made to Chhathi Maiya.

4. Kaanch Hi Baans Ke Bahangiya

Another popular Chhath devotional track, Kaanch Hi Baans Ke Bahangiya reflects the cultural traditions of the festival. The song is sung by Anuradha Paudwal, with music composed by Surinder Kohli.

5. Chhath Ke Baratitya

Chhath Ke Baratitya is a devotional song that celebrates the dedication and faith of devotees observing the festival. It is sung by Padma Bhushan awardee Sharda Sinha, with lyrics by Hriday Narayan Jha and music production by Aditya Dev.

6. Arag Ke Ber Uge Suraj Dev

Dedicated to Surya Dev, Arag Ke Ber Uge Suraj Dev highlights the significance of offering arghya to the Sun God during Chhath Puja. Sung by Anuradha Paudwal, the song features music composed by Surinder Kohli and lyrics penned by Vinay Bihari. It is a fitting addition to your playlist, especially during the evening and morning rituals.

7. Chhathi Maiya | The Vvaan

Adding a contemporary touch to the Chhath playlist is Chhathi Maiya, featuring the voice of singer Palak Muchhal from Deepak Kumar Mishra's film The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest.

The devotional track features Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia and brings the spirit of the festival to a newer musical setting.

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