Chhaava box office collection: Vicky Kaushal's period drama crosses Rs 500 Crore globally in two weeks Chhaava is running successfully in the theatres. Globally, the movie has crossed the Rs 500 Crore mark. In India, the movie has collected more than Rs 400 Crore. Read on to know more.

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's film Chhaava is running successfully in the theatres. Released on February 14, the film is based on the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. On the opening day, the movie collected over Rs 32 crore. Chhaava has now collected more than Rs 500 crore in two weeks.

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 23 Crore (early estimates) on Wednesday which takes the net collection of Chhaava in India to Rs 386.25 Crore and gross collection to Rs 434.75 Crores. Globally, the movie earned Rs 75 Crore and the total collection of the movie stands at Rs 509.75 Crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a tweet wrote, "Chhaava remains rock-solid, collecting close to Rs 20 cr on second Tuesday [Day 12]... In fact, Tuesday [Day 12] saw a marginal increase compared to Monday [Day 11], with evening and night shows showing solid occupancy. Few films maintain such an exceptional hold on *weekdays*, and Chhaava is one of them. With the partial holiday for #MahaShivratri today [Wednesday], the numbers are expected to get a further boost. Chhaava is expected to step into the coveted ₹ 400 cr Club tomorrow [second Thursday; Day 14], solidifying its Blockbuster status."

He added, "Chhaava [Week 2] Fri 24.03 cr, Sat 44.10 cr, Sun 41.10 cr, Mon 19.10 cr, Tue 19.23 cr. Total: Rs 372.84 cr."

Chhava is Vicky Kaushal's highest-grosser and Rashmika Mandanna's third-highest-grosser after Pushpa 2: The Rule and Animal.

Pune has the highest occupancy with 58.75 per cent with 717 shows followed by Mumbai with 50.50 per cent and 1410 shows.

