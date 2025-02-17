Chhaava box office collection: Vicky Kaushal's period drama crosses Rs 100 crore mark on day 3

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Vicky Kaushal and Rashima Mandanna starrer 'Chhaava' is ruling the box office. The movie, helmed by Laxman Utekar, was released in theatres on February 14. The movie had a tremendous opening collecting over 31 crores on the first day of its release.

With each passing day, Chhaava is making new records. The period drama crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in the first three days and in the first weekend of its release. Here's how much the movie earned since its release.

Chhaava has been a hit with the audience and the movie is nearing the Rs 150-crore mark. Chhava earned Rs 31 crore on the first day, Rs 37 crore on the second day and Rs 48.5 crore on the third day. This brings the 3-day box office collection of Chhaava to Rs 116.5 crore in India.

Worldwide, the movie is close to reaching Rs 150 crore as it has earned Rs 148.65 crore in just three days.

Chhaava has become the highest-grossing film of Vicky Kaushal's career in the first week. This is Vicky Kaushal's first film which has crossed the 100 crore mark on the first weekend itself.

Made on a budget of around 130 crores, Chhava is a period drama that tells the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal played the role of Sambhaji Maharaj in the film and it is getting a tremendous response in theatres.

Chhava has broken several records in the first weekend of its release. It surpassed Hrithik-Tiger's Fighter (115 crores), Deepika's Padmaavat (114 crores), Prabhas-Deepika's Kalki 2898 AD (112 crores), Kartik Aryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (110 crores) and Aamir Khan's Dangal (107 crores).

ALSO READ: Chhaava Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal shines in the story of betrayal, sacrifice and passion