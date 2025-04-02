Chhaava box office collection: Here's how much Vicky Kaushal's film earned after Sikandar release Vicky Kaushal's starrer Chhaava is still minting at the Indian box office even 48 days after its big screen release.

Even 48 days after its theatrical release, Vicky Kaushal's starrer Chhaava, based on the life of the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is still minting money at the Indian box office. This film is directed by Laxman Utekar and is adapted from the Marathi novel 'Chhaava' by Shivaji Sawant. It was originally released on February 14, on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within three days of its cinema release. It earned Rs 31 crores on Day 1, Rs 37 crores on Day 2 and 48.5 crores on Day 3 making a total of Rs 128.5 crores in just three days, reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. The period drama film earned Rs 219.25 crores in the first week.

Chhaava vs Sikandar: Box office collection

URI actor starrer managed to earn Rs 1.15 crores on Day 45 with a dip of 42.50% compared to Day 44 which was the clashing Sunday with Salman's Sikandar at the domestic box office. For the unversed, the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's Sikandar was released on March 30, one day before Eid. While on the first day of the release, the Sikandar earned Rs 26 crores across India.

At present, Chhaava has earned Rs 595.08 crores in India and the box office collection of AR Murugadoss's directorial stands at Rs 78.38 crores, as per Sacnilk. Now the time will tell will this period drama film crosses the Rs 600 crore mark in its seventh week.

Chhaava OTT release date

The historical-period drama also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles, apart from Bad Newz actor Vicky. However, those who haven't watched Chhaava in theatres will get a chance to watch it on the OTT platform on Netflix. Reportedly, the Bollywood film will be released digitally on the streaming platform on April 11, 2025.

