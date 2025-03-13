Chewing 100 pans to skipping baths, 7 facts about Aamir Khan that'll surprise you | Birthday Special Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is celebrating his 60th birthday today. Read further to learn some interesting facts about the superstar here.

Aamir Khan is one of the best actors of Bollywood. He has given many great films to Hindi cinema. He made his debut in films as a child actor at the age of 8, then hardly anyone would have thought that this child actor would rule Bollywood when he grows up. There are many things about Aamir that his fans might not know. So let's know the unheard facts related to the actor on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

Aamir avoids bathing

Aamir Khan is called Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, but in his personal life Aamir does not like bathing at all. His ex-wife, Kiran Rao, once revealed this in Koffee with Karan and said that Aamir takes a bath only when it is very necessary. If you remember, Aamir Khan played a powerful role in the 1998 film Ghulam, but do you know that for a fighting scene in the film, Aamir Khan did not bathe for 12 days? This scene was quite long, and Aamir did not want to change the makeup again and again. So, he did not bathe till the scene was on and let the makeup remain the same. This scene took 12 days to shoot.

Aamir Khan comes from a family of freedom fighters

Very few people know that Aamir comes from a family of freedom fighters. Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad, who played an important role in the Khilafat Movement and was the first Education Minister of India, Aamir Khan is his grand nephew.

Aamir was a national level tennis player

Very few people know that before becoming an actor, Aamir Khan was a tennis player. He participated in many state level championships and was also a champion. His father, Tahir Hussain had revealed in an interview that the superstar has also played tennis at the national level.

Aamir was angry with Salman Khan for this reason

According to Deccan Herald, when Aamir Khan was shooting for the film 'Andaz Apna Apna' with Salman, he got angry with Salman Khan. Aamir is always very punctual, and Salman often used to come late to the set because he was shooting several films simultaneously. Both superstars recently talked about this at the Bigg Boss 18 finale.

When Aamir ate 100 Paan to achieve perfection in PK

Aamir gives his life for every role. He did something similar for the film PK, as well. He ate 100 Paan to present his role in this film in a better way.

Aamir is an expert in solving Rubik's Cube

Aamir Khan is an expert in solving Rubik's Cube. Once, he surprised everyone by solving a Rubik's Cube in 36 seconds in a hall full of audience.

Gained weight to 97 kg for Dangal

Aamir left no stone unturned for the film 'Dangal' released in the year 2016. He increased his weight to 97 kg for his role in the film, for which he gained 28 kg. Everyone was surprised to see Aamir's look in Dangal. He was also seen in a fit look in the film, for which he lost 20 kg and all this was done during the shooting of the superhit film.

