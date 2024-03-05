Chennai: PM Narendra Modi greets Padma Vibhushan recipient Vyjayanthimala with folded hands | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : X PM Narendra Modi met Vyjayanthimala in Chennai and posted some photos with her on X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Padma Vibhushan awardee and famous veteran actress Vyjayanthimala in Chennai on Monday. PM Narendra Modi shared some pictures of his meeting with her on social media and also praised the actor. The achievements of Vyjayanthimala, who made a mark with her acting in the South Indian film and then worked in the Hindi film industry, were also mentioned in the Prime Minister's tweet.

PM Modi met Vyjayanthimala with folded hands

PM Narendra Modi shared a post praising Vyjayanthimala which is going viral on social media. In the two pictures shared by the Prime Minister, he can be seen with folded hands, saying Namaste to actor Vyjayanthimala, while in the second picture, he is seen talking to the actor. This post is being liked a lot on social media. Recently, actor-dancer Vyjayanthimala was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan Award. She also presented Bharatnatyam in Ayodhya. Let us tell you that Vyjayanthimala has received five Filmfare Awards and two BFJA Awards.

PM Narendra Modi praised Vyjayanthimala

PM Narendra Modi shared the post on X and wrote, "Glad to have met Vyjayanthimala Ji in Chennai. She has just been conferred the Padma Vibhushan and is admired across India for her exemplary contribution to the world of Indian cinema.'

A look at Vyjayanthimala's career

Veteran actor Vyjayanthimala started her acting career in Tamil with the film 'Vazhakai' at the age of just 16, but later she became famous not only in the South industry but also in the North belt. She is known for some of her films 'Ganga Jamuna', 'Sangam', and 'Amrapali', in which her acting was highly appreciated. Her first film in Hindi cinema was 'Bahar' which was released in 1951. Moreover, her superhit film 'Devdas', was released in 1955. ​

