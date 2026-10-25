Chef Damu dies at 72: Sanjeev Kapoor, Thalapathy Vijay pay tribute to Cooku with Comali judge

Damodaran Kothandaraman, popularly known as Chef Damu, has died at the age of 72. The Padma Shri recipient, who became a familiar face on Tamil television as a judge on the cooking reality show Cooku with Comali, once set a Guinness World Record by preparing 617 dishes in a single cooking marathon. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor have paid tribute to him.

According to reports, Chef Damu died on Sunday, October 25, following a period of illness. A prominent figure in the culinary world, he inspired cooking enthusiasts, aspiring chefs and television audiences with his expertise. While he was widely known in Tamil Nadu, his work also earned him recognition across the country. He received the Padma Shri in 2025 for his contribution to the culinary arts.

Who was Chef Damu?

Chef Damu built his career through years of work in the hospitality industry before becoming one of Tamil Nadu’s best-known culinary personalities. He was the first Indian chef to earn a PhD in Hotel Management from the University of Madras.

He gained popularity through television programmes on Jaya TV and Star Vijay, particularly Cooku with Comali, where his presence and expertise made him a familiar face among viewers. He also shared cooking videos on YouTube, reaching audiences beyond television.

From working in hotel kitchens to becoming a recognised name in Tamil cuisine, Chef Damu spent decades promoting the culinary arts and inspiring a new generation of cooks.

Chef Damu set a Guinness World Record by cooking 617 dishes

One of the biggest milestones in Chef Damu’s career was his cooking marathon, during which he prepared 617 different dishes in 24 hours, 30 minutes and 12 seconds. The feat earned him a place in the Guinness World Records in 2010. The total weight of the food prepared during the marathon was reported to be around 190 kg.

The achievement added to his reputation as a chef known for taking on ambitious culinary challenges.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and Sanjeev Kapoor pay tribute

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay expressed his condolences following Chef Damu’s death. In a post shared on the social media platform X, Vijay remembered the chef for bringing cooking to a wider audience through television.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of the renowned culinary artist, Mr. K. Damodaran, popularly known as Chef Damu," the Chief Minister wrote. He also recalled Chef Damu's Guinness World Record and Padma Shri honour, describing his death as a great loss to the culinary arts. Vijay extended his condolences to the chef’s family, friends and admirers.

Sanjeev Kapoor also expressed his grief over Chef Damu’s passing. Remembering their meetings, he wrote, "Deeply saddened by the news of Chef Damu’s passing. I will always remember him for his cheerful nature, the smile on his face, and the joyful moments and laughter shared during our meetings."

Kapoor added that Chef Damu had dedicated his life to the culinary arts and described his death as a major loss to the culinary community. He also extended his condolences to the chef’s family and loved ones.

What was the cause of Chef Damu's death?

Concerns about Chef Damu's health had surfaced earlier this year when he fell ill. Speculation intensified after he missed the semi-final episode of Cooku with Comali. He later shared a video on social media to address the rumours, explaining that he had needed an injection in his leg and expected to return to the show.

Reports also stated that he had been using a wheelchair in recent months following knee surgery and a fractured hip. However, the exact cause of his death has not been officially disclosed.

Chef Damu is survived by his wife, Usha Damu, and their daughter, Akshaya.

Also Read:

Music composer Deva dies at 75: Rajinikanth visits his residence as Kamal Haasan and MK Stalin pay tribute