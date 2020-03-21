Image Source : TWITTER Cheering you in these difficult times: AR Rahman releases whole album of '99 Songs'

Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman has released the whole album of his upcoming movie '99 Songs' online, and says it is a gesture to spread cheer in these "difficult times". "Cheering you in these difficult times with the release of the '#99Songs' whole album on 20th Mar. This includes 14 tracks. Go post your covers, all you birds stuck in your nest," Rahman tweeted on Friday.

Rahman has turned writer-producer with the film "99 Songs". The romantic movie is directed by debutant director Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and will release in three languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. "99 Songs" will also introduce Ehan Bhat.

Talking about the same, Rahman said: "I think this film is coming at the right time." He added, "With so many remixes being the norm these days, I'm looking forward to seeing audiences' reception to the original compositions. '99 Songs' has 15 original tracks in the album; I am eager to see how well they receive it. Audience support and encouragement will motivate us to make even more beautiful music and movies."

Each of the 15 compositions, including the soul-stirring song "Jwalamukhi" in Arijit Singh's voice, comes with musical touch by Rahman.

Presented by Jio Studios, the film is produced by Rahman's production company YM Movies and co-produced by Ideal Entertainment.

