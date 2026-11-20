American singer Charlie Puth is all set to perform in India for the first time. The singer will headline the inaugural Johnnie & Co. Festival in Mumbai, alongside British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding. The festival will bring together international performers and Indian artists, with an expected footfall of over 35,000 people. The one-day music festival will take place at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on February 13, 2027.

Charlie Puth to make India debut with Mumbai concert

For Charlie Puth, the Mumbai performance will be a special milestone. The four-time Grammy-nominated singer has never performed in the country before. Known for popular tracks such as Attention, We Don't Talk Anymore, Attention, and See You Again, he will take the stage following the release of his new album, Whatever's Clever.

Ellie Goulding will join him as the main support act. The BRIT Award-winning singer is known for songs such as Love Me Like You Do, Burn and Lights. The first wave of performers also includes Indian artists Kayan, Taba Chake, Mali and Gini. More names are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Speaking about his India debut, Charlie Puth said, “I’ve heard so much about the energy of Indian fans, and I’m really excited to finally be performing in India for the first time. Music has always been about bringing people together, and I can’t wait to experience that with everyone in Mumbai. I’m looking forward to being there on 13 February, playing some of my favourite songs and being part of a night that celebrates the energy and connection that live music creates.”

Charlie Puth's India debut concert: Ticket details, date

Tickets for the festival will be available exclusively on BookMyShow. Brand-sponsored customers will get access to the pre-sale on November 23 and 24, 2026. General ticket sales will begin on November 25, 2026.

The festival will take place on February 13, 2027, at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Charlie Puth will headline the event, with Ellie Goulding as the main support act. Kayan, Gini, Mali and Taba Chake are also part of the announced lineup. Entry will be subject to the age restrictions under Maharashtra excise rules.

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