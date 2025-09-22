Charanjit Ahuja, legendary Punjabi composer, dies at 74, was suffering from Cancer Punjabi music composer Charanjit Ahuja passed away at the age of 74. He was suffering from throat cancer and breathed his last in Mohali.

Legendary composer of the Punjabi music industry, Charanjit Ahuja, has passed away. He breathed his last at his home in Mohali on Sunday (September 21) evening. He was 74 years old and had been battling throat cancer for several years. The news of his demise has left the music industry in mourning.

From Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to several veteran music artists of the Punjabi music industry have mourned the death of Charanjit Ahuja and prayed for his soul's repose. Celebs have described his death as an irreparable loss to the Punjabi music industry.

Charanjit Ahuja's family

Charanjit Ahuja is survived by his wife, Sangeetha Ahuja and three sons. All three sons of Charanjit Ahuja are active in the music industry. His elder son, Sachin Ahuja, is a legendary music producer of Punjabi cinema.

Charanjit Ahuja's music

Charanjit Ahuja composed music for many Punjabi films, including 'Banoon Duniya Da', 'Gabaru Punjabi Da', 'Dushmani Jattam Di', 'Toofan Singh', etc. He has a music studio in Delhi where he used to work. However, he shifted to Mohali a few years ago due to illness.

Diljit and Bhagwant Mann pay tributes

Paying tribute to Charanjit Ahuja on social media, Bhagwant Mann wrote on X, 'Charanjit Ahuja's death has caused an irreparable loss to the Punjabi music industry. His compositions will always reign in the hearts of Punjabis. My condolences to Sachin Ahuja, his family and fans.'

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has also paid tribute to Charanjit Ahuja. Sharing a picture of Ahuja on his Instagram stories, he wrote, 'Hardly anyone else has done what Charanjit Ahuja did for the growth of music. The music he made will always be with us. He was a true legend.'

