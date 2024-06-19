Chandu Champion: Kapil Dev pens heartfelt note for Kartik Aaryan's film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kapil Dev appreciated Kartik Aaryan's film Chandu Champion

Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev also showered a lot of love on 'Chandu Champion. Kapil Dev took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note. Scroll down to read more. Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev showered praise on Kabir Khan's directorial on Instagram and he also said the movie made him emotional.

Kapil Dev took to Instagram to share a poster and wrote a lengthy note, "Chandu champion! Definitely a film you cannot miss. I really enjoy watching and appreciate sport films. But this goes beyond being just a sports film. It is so much more. While watching it I have laughed, cried, felt pride and cried some more. Hats off to @kabirkhankk. You have done it again."

Kartik and Kabir's film 'Chandu Champion' was released in theatres on June 14. According to a report in Sacnilk, the film is going steady at the box office and the total collection now stands at Rs 29.75 crore. In this, Kartik is seen in the role of Muralikant Petkar. The film is based on the extraordinary story of an athlete who never gave up.

