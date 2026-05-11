Chand Mera Dil trailer out: Ananya Panday and Lakshya's film looks predictable | Watch

New Delhi:

The trailer for Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani's upcoming romantic film, Chand Mera Dil, was released today. The trailer showcases intense romance between the two leads. It suggests that the film will be packed with romance, emotion, and plenty of drama. The trailer also offers significant hints regarding the film's storyline.

Overall it is safe to say that Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani's Chand Mera Dil looks predictable from the trailer point of view.

Chand Mera Dil trailer offers nothing new

This 2-minute, 54-second trailer opens with a romantic scene featuring Ananya and Lakshya. However, a conflict suddenly erupts between the two. There is nothing new or distinct to be found in the trailer. It follows the familiar formula: initial attraction, followed by romance, then arguments and drama, and finally, presumably, a happy ending. The trailer reveals a great deal about the plot. It makes it abundantly clear that this is a standard love story, the kind that has been seen in numerous films before.

Apart from the leads, no other prominent faces from the film's supporting cast appear in this trailer. Ananya and Lakshya are the only ones visible throughout the entire clip. Ananya's character bears a strong resemblance to the Tu Meri, Main Tera archetype. Furthermore, there appears to be no noticeable change or novelty in her acting style. Lakshya, however, will be seen for the first time in the role of a full-fledged romantic lead.

That said, he does not appear particularly convincing in the trailer's scenes involving anger and shouting. There's a high possibility that the Lakshya's character might have serious anger issues and Ananya's character may priorities her 'self respect' for a while in the film to give the makers a chance to add some sad songs and a heartbreak track, only for her to return to the reformed male lead.

Watch the trailer here:

Chand Mera Dil release date

Directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil has been produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions banner. The film's title track is already gaining significant popularity; it has been sung by Faheem Abdullah, the singer known for the hit song Saiyaara. Chand Mera Dil is set to hit theaters on May 22.

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