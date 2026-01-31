Chand Mera Dil release date: When is Lakshya, Ananya Panday's film landing in theatres? Lakshya Lalwani and Ananya Panday will be seen together in the film Chand Mera Dil. The release date of this film has been announced.

Bollywood actors Lakshya Lalwani and Ananya Panday will be seen together in the upcoming Dharma film Chand Mera Dil. The release date of this film has finally been announced.

However, it is significant to note that the film was announced at the end of 2024 and producers had informed that they would release it in 2025. For some reason, the film could not be released. Let's find out when the film will be released now?

When will the film be released?

Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani will be seen together for the first time in Chand Mera Dil. The film was earlier scheduled to released in theaters on April 10, 2026. However, its release date has now been changed to May 8, 2026.

Who is the director of the film?

The film Chand Mera Dil is being directed by Vivek. Earlier, he directed the film Meenakshi Sundareshwar. It starred Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in lead roles. He has also directed Fatima Sana Shaikh and R Madhavan's film Aap Jaisa Koi. Chand Mera Dil is his third project.

Lakshya Lalwani and Ananya Panday's work front

Lakshya Lalwani was last seen in the web series The Ba***d of Bollywood. It was directed by Aryan Khan and marked his directorial debut. Lakshay's acting in the Netflix series was appreciated. Chand Mera Dil will be Lakshya's second film after Kill. On the other hand, Ananya Panday was last seen with Kartik Aaryan in the film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. However, neither the performance nor the film grabbed any attention.

Hence, the cast must be having high hopes with the upcoming romantic drama Chand Mera Dil. It is significant to note that the film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

