Chand Mera Dil: Karan Johar introduces Ananya and Lakshya as Aarav and Chandni, locks release date

New Delhi:

Last year, Ananya Panday was seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in the film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. However, the duo's pairing failed to create any significant magic at the box office. Now, Ananya is set to return to the screen shortly with a brand-new love story. In this film, the handsome hunk Lakshya will be starring as Ananya's leading man.

While releasing the film's poster today, Monday, Karan Johar officially announced the release date.

Karan Johar shared character posters

On Monday, Karan Johar shared new posters for Chand Mera Dil on Instagram, featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya walking down a street and in a cosy home setup. 'A love story where…life happens faster than love. Chand Mera Dil in cinemas 22nd May, 2026,' read his caption.

Chand Mera Dil release date

In November 2024, Karan Johar announced Chand Mera Dil by sharing romantic posters of Ananya and Lakshya, which offered a glimpse of their chemistry. Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya is directed by Vivek Soni.

At the time, the filmmakers has announced that the film's release date, it is May 22, 2026.

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