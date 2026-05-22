Chand Mera Dil Box Office Day 1: How much did Ananya Panday and Lakshya's film earn?

New Delhi:

Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, has opened to a modest start at the Indian box office. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film released sans much competition, barring Mohanlal's Drishyam 3.

Chand Mera Dil Day 1 box office collection

Chand Mera Dil is currently running across 3,549 shows nationwide and has collected a net of Rs 1.54 crore on Day 1 so far. According to the latest early estimates, the film’s total India gross collection stands at Rs 1.82 crore, while the India net collection remains at Rs 1.54 crore. The final numbers are still awaited and may see slight changes once the complete figures are reported.

Despite decent buzz around the fresh pairing of Ananya Panday and Lakshya, the film has witnessed a slow start in theatres. However, since the collections are based on early trends, the numbers could improve slightly by the end of the day. The film’s music, especially the title track composed by Sachin-Jigar, has managed to create some conversation online.

Chand Mera Dil Review

India TV, in its review of Chand Mera Dil, rated the film with 2 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from our review reads: "Ananya Panday genuinely puts in effort here. She tries hard to bring warmth and vulnerability to Chandni, especially in the more emotional scenes. Sometimes it works. Sometimes it feels like she is trying to force emotions the script itself has not earned. Still, her performance is sincere."

"Lakshya has screen presence, and there are moments where he reminds you of Ranbir Kapoor, especially in his expressions and body language. He looks convincing in parts, but the writing lets him down too often. Their chemistry has sparks in a few scenes. But then it disappears in others because the film keeps interrupting itself emotionally. There are also stretches where the acting feels oddly staged. Almost rehearsed. Like the actors are waiting for cues instead of living inside the moment," it further read.

Directed by Vivek Soni and backed by Dharma Productions, Chand Mera Dil revolves around a young couple dealing with love, pregnancy and complicated family dynamics. The film released in theatres on May 22.

Also read: Chand Mera Dil trailer out: Ananya Panday and Lakshya's film looks predictable | Watch