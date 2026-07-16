Celina Jaitly shares emotional throwback with son amid divorce battle: 'Trauma left scars…'

New Delhi:

Actress Celina Jaitly, who has been in the news lately because of her personal life, has shared an emotional throwback post on social media on Thursday, where she opened up about the lasting impact of trauma while reflecting on a cherished memory with her sons.

Her heartfelt note comes amid her ongoing divorce proceedings with husband Peter Haag. Sharing a throwback video, Celina penned a deeply personal caption about pain, healing and resilience.

Celina Jaitly shares emotional throwback with son amid divorce battle

Sharing a video in which she is seen enjoying a playful moment with her son in a garden, she wrote, "The strongest people are usually the ones who are still breaking. People call me strong. But pain & trauma did not make me strong. They broke me, over & over again, until I had no choice but to learn how to heal myself."

She further added, "Then, just when I think I have found my footing, the wound begins to bleed again. The memories come flooding back. The heart aches until it feels as though it will break all over again. So I pause. I step away from the noise. I gently dissociate from the pain, not to escape it, but to survive it. I gather the scattered pieces of myself, breathe through the storm, & begin healing once more. People often say, 'Your trauma made you stronger.' I stay quiet. Because that isn’t the truth." Take a look below:

Concluding her note, she added, "Trauma did not build me. It broke me. It stole parts of me, left scars no one can see, & made me grieve versions of myself that I can never fully get back. The strength people admire was never born from the pain. It came from me. From choosing, every single time, to survive what was trying to erase me. Perhaps the strongest people are not the ones who never break. They are the ones who keep choosing to heal, even while they are still breaking.."

The video also includes a note that reads, "I never thought broken pieces could be shattered until i saw my heart. Miss you my 3 sons.. I wait for divine intervention to have you 3 back again in my life!"

Celina's emotional Mother's Day post

Earlier this Mother's Day, Celina shared another emotional post dedicated to her sons. She posted a happy throwback picture with Winston, Viraaj and Arthur, accompanied by a heartfelt caption. A part of her note read, "#MothersDay I want to wake from this nightmare… back into my world again… In a valley of dandelions, where it is just me… & the three hearts that were made from my blood and still beat within mine."

Also Read: Celina Jaitly breaks down at son Shamsher's grave: How did the actress lose her infant?