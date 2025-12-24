Celina Jaitly pens emotional note on first Christmas away from sons amid separation On Wednesday, Celina Jaitly, shared a post dedicated to her three sons Winston, Viraaj and Arthur on first Christmas away from sons amid separation.

New Delhi:

Celina Jaitly is first Christmas after separation and on the day, she took to her Instagram profile to share a long note as she misses her sons during these festive times. For the unversed, the actress and former model, filed a case of domestic violence against her husband, hotelier Peter Haag as she sought damages worth Rs 50 crore, along with additional compensation for the alleged loss of income and properties.

On Wednesday, Celina Jaitly, shared a post dedicated to her three sons Winston, Viraaj and Arthur as she wrote, '#christmaseve Love does not disappear when you are kept apart…It only aches louder. Every prayer tonight knows your names by heart. My dearest boys! This Christmas Eve is the first Christmas away from the pieces of my heart.'

I would do this all over again, despite the pain: Celina Jaitly

The actress further wrote, 'In 13 years and 8 years for Atu, I have never spent a Christmas without you. Despite all the pain and sorrow of all these years.. If I had to do all of this all over again, I would do it just for you. Just to spend every day with you, every Christmas with you. Bake cookies for you. Make Paani Poori or Aloo Paranthas with your favourite spices.. Teach you algebra. Get mad at you when you game too much. Then hug you, kiss you, make you take so many showers that you hate , build a snowman, feed Penny (our bunny)carrots, snuggle together as the snow falls outside over the giant Fir in our garden, watch 'The Uncanny Counter'… and so much more my beloved Puppies#'.

I cannot believe that I do not get to even speak to you: Celina Jaitly

Celina Jaitly expressed her sorrows and added, 'It hurts to reminisce and write through tears of beautiful memories my puppies.. I cannot believe that I do not get to even speak to you/hear your voices this Christmas. How broken is that for us .. As the one who made you.. With all my love and tenderness.. It hurts so much.. I hope one day, when you grow up, you will understand why this happened. But please know this. This Christmas, I will tell Santa to take as many rounds as it takes. Because I have sent my everlasting love and blessings through him, all the way to you in Austria. Because the love I feel for you, my sons, will never fit into just one round of Santa.'

The actress concluded her post by writing, 'The love I send your way would take an eternity of rounds, and an infinity for Santa to return to the North Pole. So I hope he keeps circling above your house. Above our home. Above what used to be our home together. Until I find my way back to you. Your devoted Mommy Mama Katze #bluechristmas #missyou #divorce'.

Also Read: Celina Jaitly's allegations against husband Peter Haag: 'Disfigured my face, told me that I look like a maid'