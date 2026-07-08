Celina Jaitly opens up on playing Sister Nibedita, says the 'the idea was never to look like her'

New Delhi:

Celina Jaitly is back in India and has announced her acting comeback. The actress, who is currently fighting a tough divorce battle against her husband, Peter Haag and for custody of her sons, has revealed that she will play Sister Nivedita in a few films directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee. While talking about her approach to the role, she revealed that it is more about understanding her journey than focusing on resemblance.

Celina Jaitly to play Sister Nibedita

Celina Jaitly posted several photos of herself dressed as Sister Nibedita. She then wrote, "#sisternibedita - From 1898 to 2026, A Journey of 128 Years Bringing Sister Nibedita back to life was never about creating a resemblance. It was about earning the right to carry her spirit."

She continued, "Very early in our discussions, we all agreed on one thing. The idea was never to look like her. The idea was to understand what made Margaret Noble disappear, so that Sister Nibedita could emerge. As we begin preparations to go on floors, I find myself reflecting on the extraordinary journey that has brought Sister Nibedita from 1898 to 2026. Every detail has become a journey of research, respect & devotion."

Thanking the film's team for the opportunity, Celina added, "Period cinema is built not only through imagination, but through scholarship, patience & profound respect for history. As I begin preparing for this role, I often find myself thinking about the remarkable journey she took in 1898. A young woman leaving Ireland, perhaps carrying, just like me when I left Europe, one suitcase, crossing continents. I came by air, but she came by ship in an age of plague, cholera & uncertainty, only to follow her beloved Swami Vivekananda, to find her true purpose in India, in its service & in Sanatan Dharma."

"On 5 June 1898, writing from Almora to her dear friend Nell Hammond, in the very Kumaon hills where I spent much of my childhood between Ranikhet & Almora, Sister Nibedita wrote, “Oh Nell, Nell, India is indeed the Holy Land.” Every time I read those words, they feel even more profound. Today, I find myself writing something similar to all of you. India continues to transform everyone who comes to her with an open heart."

Who is Sister Nibedita?

Born as Margaret Elizabeth Noble in Ireland, Sister Nivedita (1867–1911) was a renowned educationist, author and social reformer. A devoted disciple of Swami Vivekananda, she moved to Calcutta in 1898, where she dedicated her life to promoting women's education, supporting India's nationalist movement and participating in plague relief efforts.

On the work front, Celina Jaitly was last seen in 2020 short film, Season's Greetings. Prior to that, she made a cameo appearance in Will You Marry Me?, which released in 2012.

Also read: Celina Jaitly writes chilling note for her sons after Mother's Day: 'Want to wake from this nightmare…'