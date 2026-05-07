Celina Jaitly breaks down at late son's grave amid divorce battle with husband Peter Haag in Austria

New Delhi:

Actress Celina Jaitly recently shared an emotional video on social media amid her ongoing divorce case with her Austrian husband, Peter Haag. In the clip, Celina was seen visiting her late son’s grave, cleaning it and breaking down in tears. Along with the video, she posted a lengthy note about the difficult phase she is currently going through and said she would “not give up”.

For the unversed, Celina lost her son, Shamsher, in 2017, after his birth. He died due to a congenital heart condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS). Shamsher was part of Celina and her husband Peter Haag’s second set of twins, while his twin brother Arthur survived.

Celina Jaitly breaks down at son's grave

Opening up about the past few weeks, Celina wrote, “I had no option but to share this devastating video to show the world my trauma as a mother. The last few weeks were the most difficult of my life. I was in Austria for my divorce hearing.”

The actor then alleged that despite assurances given before an Austrian court, she was not allowed to meet her children. She claimed that her children had been taken to an undisclosed location and that the only child she could meet was her late son, Shamsher.

“Despite an undertaking before an Austrian judge, my children who were removed to an undisclosed location were not brought back to the marital residence. The only child I got to meet was my son Shamsher, who passed away some time back. This is the heartbreaking story of a mother who has done everything for her children from the day they were born,” she wrote.

Celina also reflected on the sacrifices she says she made during her marriage. She shared that she left behind her country, career and family to support her husband’s work and moved across several countries with him over the years. “I left my country, my parents, my work, & moved from India to Dubai, Singapore, Austria, back to Dubai, Austria AGAIN all to support my husband’s career. I single handedly raised my children while standing firmly behind his ambitions, his relocations, his dreams, & the life we built together. For my dedication to marriage & children, I watched my assets being taken away, piece by piece… beared abuse,” she stated.

The actress further claimed that although she wanted the divorce to remain amicable, she has now been denied communication with her children despite a joint custody arrangement and an Austrian family court order. “Despite joint custody & a subsisting order of the Austrian Family Court, I am presently DENIED ANY COMMUNICATION with my 3 children & I am heartbroken!” she wrote.

She also alleged that there had been repeated attempts to interfere with her relationship with her children. “There has been repeated interference with my children’s access to me, including exposure to selective media narratives, resulting in obstruction of regular parent child communication, as well as brainwashing & intimidation to compel them to say things against me, a mother who has done nothing but care for them since the day they were born, moving from one country to another to support the career of their father,” she added.

Celina Jaitly alleged domestic violence against husband Peter Haag in 2025

Celina had filed a case against Peter Haag in November 2025, accusing him of domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation. She had also sought Rs 50 crore and additional compensation. The matter is currently being heard in court.

Celina Jaitly has largely stayed away from films in recent years. She was last seen in a lead role in the 2011 romantic comedy, Thank You.

Also read: MEA assures full support for Celina Jaitley's brother detained in UAE; consular access provided