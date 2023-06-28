CBFC refuses censor certificate to 72 Hoorain trailer; Co-producer Ashoke Pandit REACTS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 72 Hoorain

72 Hoorain Trailer: In a surprising turn of events, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has refused the trailer of the highly anticipated National Award-winning film, "72 Hoorain." This decision has sent shockwaves through the film industry and sparked debates surrounding creative freedom and censorship. Ashoke Pandit, co-producer of the film said the censor board has refused to give a certificate to the trailer of the movie set for release on July 7. Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, the film stars Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir in the lead and focuses on the consequences of violent extremism.

He said, "They (Censor board) have asked us to remove some scenes and words from the trailer, but they have no objection to keeping those scenes in the film. We are questioning this contradiction. This film is not against any religion and is dealing with terrorism."

CBFC refuses certificate to 72 Hoorain trailer

The CBFC's responsibility is to ensure that films adhere to certain guidelines and classifications to safeguard audience sensibilities. So what is surprising is that it is the same CBFC that has already approved and given a green signal to the movie (72 Hoorain) but has shockingly rejected the trailer of the same movie.

The trailer carries the same essence, and content that of the movie's. So the rejection has come across as a huge shock to everybody. The makers of 72 Hoorain state that they shall now be taking this matter to higher authorities for assistance. They will also be requesting the I&B ministry to intervene in the matter and to question the higher authorities of CBFC.

Instances like the rejection of "72 Hoorain" raise questions about the boundaries of artistic expression. Hence, it becomes crucial to analyse the reasons behind this rejection and the implications it carries for the creative expression of filmmakers. The trailer is poised to give a powerful glimpse into a gripping narrative of what goes on in the dark world of terrorism and intense brainwashing of terrorists.

The makers will now be releasing the trailer of "72 Hoorain'' digitally on June 28. The movie, directed by two-time National Award Winner Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, was slated to release on July 7. It has been produced by Gulab Singh Tanwar, Kiran Dagar, and Anirudh Tanwar and is co-produced by Ashoke Pandit.

"We, the makers, of the film '72 Hoorain' are quite shocked and surprised because the censor board today refused to give us a certificate for our trailer. It's quite funny and sad that a film which has won a National Award, a film which has won an award at IFFI (International Film Festival of India), the visuals are the same as what were then in the film, what is there in the trailer. So on one side, you have given a National Award to the film, and on the other side, you are refusing a certificate to the trailer of the film," the producer said in the 1.30-minute video.

