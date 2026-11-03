CBFC issues fresh advisory for filmmakers, says only final versions of films will be accepted

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has issued a fresh advisory asking filmmakers to submit only completed versions of their films for certification. The board has also clarified that planned release dates will not influence the certification process and that film titles can be changed during examination.

Dated October 26, the advisory outlines five instructions for producers applying for certification under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024.

CBFC asks filmmakers to submit completed films

The board has said that films submitted for certification must be ready for release, with all elements, including graphics, titles, credits, subtitles, disclaimers, background score, music and sound mix, finalised.

Filmmakers have also been asked to include applicable accessibility features, such as closed captions and audio descriptions. The CBFC has clarified that only the version approved by it can be screened in theatres.

Film titles can be changed during certification

The advisory also states that titles mentioned in certification applications or used in promotional material, including trailers and teasers, are not final until approved by the board.

The Examining and Revising Committees can review and modify film titles as part of the certification process. Producers have therefore been advised against treating announced titles as final before receiving certification.

Incomplete films may be rejected

The CBFC has cautioned filmmakers against submitting work-in-progress versions containing temporary graphics, placeholder visuals, incomplete sound or other unfinished elements. Such applications may be returned, delayed or rejected.

An application will be considered complete only after all required documents and formalities have been submitted. Its official date of receipt will be counted from the time it fulfils these requirements.

Release dates will not affect certification timelines

The board has also made it clear that a film's announced theatrical release date, or the scheduled launch of its trailer or teaser, will not be considered while processing its certification application.

Producers have been advised to apply well ahead of their planned release dates, keeping in mind the time required for examination and any changes recommended by the board.

For the unversed, the advisory was signed by CBFC Chief Executive Officer Rajendra Singh.

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