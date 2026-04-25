Casting director Shanoo Sharma ties the knot; Parineeti Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Rashmika Mandanna congratulate

New Delhi:

On Saturday, casting director Shanoo Sharma announced via social media that she has tied the knot. This news came as a delightful surprise to her fans. She shared a heartwarming post on Instagram, which drew reactions from many celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra and Rashmika Mandanna.

Shanoo shared glimpses of her wedding on Instagram. In one photograph, she is seen holding her husband's hand. In another, she is cradled in her husband's arms. A third picture shows her holding a flower in her hand, while yet another captures her planting a kiss on her husband's cheek.

Shanoo's post

Accompanying the photos, she wrote in the caption, 'By God's grace, I have found the most wonderful human being to walk this earth with. With the blessings of our parents and the love of our closest ones, we made it official this morning.' She concluded the post by writing, 'We got married!'

For the time being, Sharma has chosen to keep her husband's identity private. She has simply referred to him as the 'most wonderful human being' in her life. Many of the industry's biggest stars have commented on Shanoo's post, extending their congratulations to the couple.

Ranveer Singh congratulates Shanoo

Ranveer Singh commented on the post with red heart emojis. Parineeti Chopra, Rashmika Mandanna offered her best wishes and posted heart emojis as well. Varun Dhawan also commented on the post with heart emojis. Artists such as Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh also joined in to congratulate her.

Shanoo Sharma's work

Shanoo Sharma has been associated with Yash Raj Films. She has played a pivotal role in discovering and nurturing numerous talents within the industry. The credit for discovering Ranveer Singh goes to him. He has largely kept his personal life away from the limelight.

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