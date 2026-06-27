Carry on Jatta 4 hits big screens, here's how much Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta's film earned on Day 1

New Delhi:

Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta’s Carry on Jatta 4 hit theatres on Friday, June 26, 2026, and received a mixed response from audiences at the box office. The fourth instalment in the Carry On Jatta franchise also serves as a heartfelt tribute to actor-comedian Jaswinder Bhalla, who passed away last year in August.

Directed by Smeep Kang, the film clashed with Bollywood’s most anticipated Welcome To The Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar and a star-studded cast. Let’s see how much Carry on Jatta 4 managed to collect at the box office on its opening day, June 26, 2026.

How much did Carry on Jatta 4 earn on Day 1?

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Carry on Jatta 4 had a slow start at the box office. It collected Rs 1.85 crore across 1,349 shows. The Punjabi comedy-drama recorded an overall occupancy of 29.36%, with the highest occupancy of 37.86% during night shows, followed by 35.14% in the evening, 31% in the afternoon and 13.43% in the morning.

It must be noted that the fourth instalment, Carry on Jatta 4, pays a heartfelt tribute to the late Jaswinder Bhalla using AI technology and CGI. Veteran Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla died at the age of 65 on August 22, 2025, reportedly due to a brain stroke.

Carry on Jatta 4: What is the plot?

The film follows the Dhillon family through humour, emotions and unexpected twists as they grow closer and heal old wounds. It is also a heartfelt tribute to Jaswinder Bhalla, celebrating family, love and togetherness. To know about the film's storyline, have a look at the official trailer below:

About Carry on Jatta 4 makers and Carry on Jatta franchise

The Punjabi film Carry on Jatta 4 is directed by Smeep Kang and produced by Gippy Grewal and Ravneet Kaur Grewal under their production banner, Humble Motion Pictures. For those who may not know, the first part of Carry on Jatta was released in 2012, followed by the second part in 2018 and the third in 2023.

All three previous films from the Carry on Jatta franchise are available to stream on Prime Video.

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