Cannes Film Festival: Why Indian actors with no movie releases visit French Riviera every year?

The 75th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 17-May 25. India has been announced as the official 'country of honour' at the Cannes this year. As many as six feature films, representing the country, will be screened during the film festival. One more documentary is part of the competition. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur is set to lead a delegation from India to Cannes. India's selection as the country of honour coincides with the 75th year of Independence, the 75th anniversary of France-India diplomatic relations and the 75th year of the Cannes Film Festival.

As the latest edition of Cannes is about to begin, all the buzz has been centring around Indian celebs who will be walking the red carpet on various days of the film festival. Some of the names are Akshay Kumar, A R Rahman, Shekhar Kapur and Pooja Hegde who will walk the red carpet of Cannes on the opening day as part of the Indian contingent.

Earlier, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor have also walked the red carpet at Cannes. At the international film festival, it is customary for the movie's cast and crew to be present as part of their film showcase. Many must be wondering why with no films competing or screening at Cannes, Indian actors walked the red carpet?

What makes actresses visit Cannes?

Cannes has partnered with Chopard and L'Oréal Paris for 25 years. Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka, Deepika and Sonam have graced the Cannes red carpet since they are the brand ambassadors of these labels and represent them at the event. Kangana visited Cannes in 2019 as a part of her association with Grey Goose. These celebs representing the brand have nothing to do with the official Cannes Film Festival, screening or competition. However, their red carpet images that keep on surfacing on social media tend to confuse those who are unaware of such arrangements.

Deepika Padukone at Cannes Film Festival in 2022

This year, Deepika Padukone is going to be part of the eight-member competition jury of the Cannes Film Festival along with prestigious names such as actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall and Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi. She will be an integral part of the film festival this year and her role will be beyond brand promotion.

Indian movies at Cannes 2022

Six feature films in various Indian languages will be screened at Cannes 2022. These screenings are not part of the official Cannes line-up and will be showcased at the Marche' Du Films, also called Cannes Film Market, where India was announced as the official 'country of honour'. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Godavari (Marathi), Alpha Beta Gamma (Hindi), Boomba Ride (Mishing), Dhuin (Hindi-Marathi) and Tree Full of Parrots (Malayalam) are the names of the movies.

Shaunak Sen's documentary All That Breathes is India's sole cinematic representation at the main Cannes Film Festival and will premiere in the Special Screening segment.