Cannes Film Festival: From Chetan Anand to Satyajit Ray to Anasuya Sengupta, list of Indian winners so far Indian films started premiering at Cannes since its inception in 1946. Over the years, several Indian films, filmmakers, technicians and actors have been felicitated at this film festival. Let's have a look at Indians who have been honoured at Cannes so far.

The Cannes Film Festival 2025 began with great pomp on May 13. The 78th Cannes Film Festival will continue till May 24. Over the years, several Indian films, filmmakers, technicians and actors have been felicitated at this film festival. While five Indian movies will be premiering this year, it will be exciting to see if some can bag major awards this year. However, 2024 was a wonderful year for Indian films at Cannes. The country bagged three major awards last year. Hence, let's have a look at Indians who have been honoured at Cannes.

Awards and honours received by Indian films at the Cannes Film Festival so far:

1946: Chetan Anand's Neecha Nagar won the Grand Prix du Festival International du Film

1954: Bimal Roy's Do Bigha Zamin International Prize

1955: Baby Naaz for Boot Polish won Special Mention (Child Artist)

1956: Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali won the Best Human Document Award

1957: Rajbans Khanna's Gotoma: The Buddha received the Special Mention (Short Film)-Director Award

1983: Mrinal Sen's Kharij won the Jury Award

1988: Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay won the Camera d'Or Audience Award

1989: Shaji N Karun's Piravi won Camera d'Or (Special Mention)

1991: Deepa Mehta's Sam and Me won Camera d'Or (Special Mention)

1999: Murali Nair's Maran Singhasanam won Camera d'Or

2002: Manish Jha's A Very Very Silent Film won Jury Prize (Short Film)

2006: Gitanjali Rao's Printed Rainbow won Grand Rail d'Or Audience Award, Kodak Discovery Award and Young Critics Award for Best Short Film

2013: Ritesh Batra's Lunchbox won Grand Rail d'Or Audience Award

2015: Neeraj Gheywan's Masaan won FIPRESCI Prize (Un Certain Regard) and Prix de l'Avenir (Un Certain Regard)

2016: Shirley Abraham and Amit Madheshiya's The Cinema Travellers won L'Œil d'or (Special Mention)

2020: Ashmita Guha Neogi's Cat Dog won Cinéfondation Premier Prix

2021: Payal Kapadia's An Night of Knowing Nothing won Golden Eye

2022: Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes won Golden Eye

2024: Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light won Grand Prix

2024: Chidananda S Naik's Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know won La Cinéf (Premier Prix)

2024: Anasuya Sengupta won Best Actress (Un Certain Regard) award for The Shameless

Technical Awards won by Indians at Cannes

1952: V Shantaram won the Grand Prize for Best Direction

2019: Modhura Palit won the Pierre Angenieux Excellence-Promising Cinematographer

2024 Santosh Sivan won the Pierre Angenieux Excellence Award for Cinematography

