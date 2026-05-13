Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt teases elegant lavender look with a statement choker for Day 2 red carpet appearance

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has been grabbing attention with her appearances at the Cannes Film Festival. On Day 2, the actress gave fans a glimpse of her second red carpet look. Sharing a video on her InstagramStory, she teased her outfit without revealing her face.

In the short clip, Alia can be seen wearing a soft lavender floor-length gown with noodle straps. She kept her styling minimal and graceful, and compliment her look with bold choker necklace.

Alia Bhatt stuns in lavender look with statement choker for Day 2 Cannes

Notably, the official pictures of Alia Bhatt's Day 2 Cannes look are yet to be released, bu the actress shared sneak peek of her outfit on Wednesday night through her Instagram Story. Along with the video, she wrote, "Almost time @lorealparis." Take a look at the screengrab from her Instagram Story here:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ALIA BHATT)Screengrab taken from Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

About Alia Bhatt's Day 2 Cannes look

For the Day 2 red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, Alia Bhatt wore a fitted textured bodice with thin noodle straps and lace detailing along the neckline. It flowed into a full pleated tulle skirt, paired with a lace choker-style neckline and a delicate diamond pendant.

This is a developing story.

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