Cannes 2025: Robert De Niro's tears to Payal Kapadia turning jury, a look at memorable moments from day 1 There were many special moments on the first day of the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The opening ceremony was full of emotional moments, glamour on the red carpet and respectful moments.

The Cannes Film Festival 2025 began with a pomp on Tuesday. From red carpet looks to world premieres and screenings, the festival has a lot to offer cinema lovers. The first day of the festival itself was full of special moments and made headlines for many reasons. While India's first Grand Prix Award winner for the film All We Imagine As Light's director Payal Kapadia represented her country as a jury member, Hollywood's veteran actor Robert De Niro was seen getting emotional after receiving the lifetime achievement award on May 13. Let's have a look at some of the memorable moments from the 78th Cannes Film Festival 2025's day 1.

Robert De Niro got emotional

Hollywood veteran actor Robert De Niro was awarded the Palme d'Or at the opening ceremony by Leonardo DiCaprio. During this, Robert De Niro became emotional. He hugged Leonardo DiCaprio on stage. On receiving the award, everyone present at the ceremony stood up and applauded in honour of Robert.

Payal Kapadia reached the stage as a jury member

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia is representing India at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. On the first day, she reached the stage as a jury member and thanked everyone for this moment.

The Cannes festival started by dropping the mic

The opening ceremony started with American actor-director Quentin Tarantino dropping the mic. He surprised everyone by doing this. The actor announced that Cannes has officially begun on Tuesday.

Bella Hadid's charm on the red carpet

American model Bella Hadid arrived at the festival in a beautiful dress. She posed while walking on the red carpet. During this, she wore a custom black dress by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Mylene Farmer sang a song for David Lynch

On the first day of the festival, singer Mylene Farmer sang her new song 'Confession'. The singer dedicated this song to her friend, director, actor and screenwriter David Lynch.

Urvashi on the red carpet with a parrot bag

Actress Urvashi Rautela arrived at Cannes 2025 in a colourful dress. Urvashi was carrying a parrot clutch in her hands, which caught everyone's attention. The actress wore a dramatic structured gown in bold colours of red, blue and yellow. The look was completed with a matching tiara and a parrot-shaped crystal-studded clutch. According to reports, its price is around Rs 4.68 lakh.

These Indians will participate in Cannes 2025

The 78th Cannes Film Festival started on May 13 and will continue till May 24. Many famous faces of the Indian film industry will also add glamour to the film festival in different categories. Payal Kapadia has participated as a jury member. Apart from him, Sharmila Tagore, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ishaan Khatter, Simi Grewal and Neeraj Gheywan will grace the Cannes red carpet.

