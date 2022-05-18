Cannes 2022: Tom Cruise's response to 'why he risks his life for stunts' wins hearts

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/TOM CRUISE Tom Cruise will next star in Top Gun: Maverick, releasing on May 27

Highlights Tom Cruise returned to Cannes Film Festival after 30 years for Top Gun: Maverick screening

Cruise had an on-stage conversation with journalist Didier Allouch at Cannes theatre

Tom Cruise will also headline 2 Mission: Impossible sequels in the coming time

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise was in attendance in Cannes on May 18 for the screening of Top Gun: Maverick. He will also be honoured with a special career tribute at the prestigious film festival's 75th edition.

The film, which marks the sequel of the actor's 1986 film Top Gun, is scheduled for release on May 25 in France and May 27 in the US. Cruise, 59, had attended Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 1992 for Ron Howard's Far And Away, which was the closing film of the 45th edition of the festival. He had awarded the Palme d'Or to director Bille August for his film"The Best Intentions that year. The action star returned to the festival exactly 30 years later to receive a tribute for his lifetime achievements.

Read: One day India won't have to be at Cannes, Cannes will be in India, says Deepika Padukone

Outside the festival venue, the fans of the Mission: Impossible star had gathered in huge numbers. Inside, he was part of a panel discussion for the Masterclass section ahead of his film's screening. He was asked by the moderator, "You risk your life, monsieur. Why do you do it?” referring to his action films and the crazy stunts he does in them.

Read: Marvel star Jeremy Renner shoots with Anil Kapoor for a project in Rajasthan, fans say 'jhakaas'

In response, Cruise said, “No one asked Gene Kelly, ‘Why do you dance? Why do you do your own dancing?'" This answer from Cruise elicited a thunderous response from those in attendance at Cannes and has also been doing viral on social media.

A sizzle reel of Cruise’s career that played before the conversation featured clips from his films like Jerry Maguire, The Last Samurai, Rain Man, Minority Report and the Mission: Impossible films. The theater burst out in applause as Risky Business played, and a young Cruise slid onto the screen to Bob Seger’s Old Time Rock ‘N Roll, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The conversation with Cruise was organised in the festival’s 1,000-seat Debussy Theatre.

(With PTI inputs)