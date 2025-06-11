Calm Down singer Rema surprises loyal fan with Birkin bag during his UK tour, netizens react | Watch Nigerian singer Rema, who is best known for his song 'Calm Down', gifted an expensive Hermes Birkin bag to a loyal fan during his UK concert. A video of the same is going viral on the internet.

New Delhi:

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, referred to as Rema, often makes headlines for his warm and humble attitude towards fans. A recent video capturing a similar heartwarming gesture is going viral on the internet. The singer recently performed at the O2 Arena in the United Kingdom, where he made a heartwarming gesture during the concert.

While performing, he spotted a fan in the audience and surprised her with a Hermes Birkin bag. For those who don't know, the Hermes Birkin is one of the most luxurious fashion items in the world. The average price of a Birkin bag ranges from Rs 10,00,000 to Rs 50,00,000 (approximately).

Social media react

The video of Rema gifting the Hermes Birkin bag to a loyal fan is doing the rounds on the internet, and social media users have also reacted to this. One user wrote, "a whole birkin??? shit… send me his music rq." Another user wrote, "you know hes really looking out for the fans thats so dope." A third user wrote, "Wow. I love celebs who give back to their fans. And are in general grateful towards them." The video was posted by an X account named 'Pop star' and has garnered 129.2K views and hundreds of comments ever since it was posted.

Check the posts below:

On Monday, he also took to his official Instagram handle to share a glimpse of his concert with the fans and followers. Fans have reacted to the video and expressed their love towards the singer in the comment section.

For the unversed, Rema is best known for his songs, including 'Charm', 'Ginger Me', 'Dumebi', 'OZEBA', 'AZAMAN' and others. He rose to fame for his song 'Calm Down' from his debut studio album Rave & Roses. The Afrobeat song was released in 2022.

