BTS Yet To Come film to release in India, here's how you can watch it in cinema halls

BTS Yet To Come Movie in India: It's time for BTS fans in India to rejoice. Very soon, ARMY in India will be able to watch the favourite K-pop stars -- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- on the big screen. The septet's film based on their Busan concert will be released in cinema halls the world and India is one of them. BTS movie will be released in India in a number of formats including 4D, 4DX and 2D. If you have queries like at what places you'll be able to watch the film and how to book tickets, you're at the right place. Find out all the details of BTS Yet To Come Busan film release in India here:

BTS Yet To Come in Cinemas: Release Date

The BTS film has locked 1st of Feb as the release date here in India. It will be screened in theaters by by PVR, INOX and Cinepolis.

BTS Yet To Come Film Run-time

The movie that features RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook has a run time of over 103 minutes.

How to book BTS movie tickets in India

BTS Yet to Come Busan film will be released in India in all major cities including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Chennai and Lucknow among others. You book the tickets on the website -- BTSYETTOCOMEINCINEMAS.COM.

BTS Movies

This is not the first BTS movie that is eyeing a big release in cinema. Earlier, four movies titled ‘’Burn The Stage: The Movie', 'Bring The Soul: The Movie', 'Break The Silence: The Movie', and 'Permission To Dance on Stage - Seoul: Live Viewing’" have already witnessed large crowds in theatres.

BTS Yet To Come Movie: Watch online and HD download

While the movie is set to release in cinemas, fans can watch the online streams of the concert on YouTube. Many videos are available to watch online along with English subtitles. On the other hand, Bangtan TV has already released videos of the performance on 'Run BTS' from the concert.

