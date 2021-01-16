BTS' TinyTAN animated music video ‘Dream On’ hopes to create happiness, video wins love from K-Pop fans

Image Source : TWITTER/@ARJINNIEE BTS' TinyTAN animated music video ‘Dream On’ hopes to create happiness

K-Pop stars BTS dropped its new TinyTAN animated music video, just in time to spread magic and cheerfulness in your happy dreams. The new single titled, ‘Dream On,’ is created with the sole purpose to spread hope and happiness. The video has some heart touching moments and some references to the BTS' previous songs, and other related memories together.

"Keep your Dream ON, it will make a happier tomorrow," reads the caption of the video. 'Dream On' has gardened more than 2 million likes. “When this song ends, May you be a little happier,” reads the note at the end of the track.

The Army appears to be have an adorable animated avatars. The clip starts with a girl travelling back home and then laying on her bed alone and lost in thought as the clock struck 12 am (midnight). A whale that pops out from the girl's TV probably refers to their song ‘Whalien 52’, about a loneliest whale in the world. A flying kiss from TinyTan magically awakens the whale.

Later, the boys in animated look appear in the video. The boys rise above cloudy skies to play the piano with the moon in the backdrop. The girl then flies through the night with TinyTAN and a billboard appears to flash their words, “hope right here.”

The K-Pop band gives fans a magical experience through this track, which is their first release of 2021.

Watch the music video here:

See how fans reacted to the song:

I cried through watching the this.. since I'm having a hard time rn and I listen to BTS music to help me heal and recover fast. "When this song ends may you be a little happier". Thank you for everything!😭💜#BTS #TinyTAN #DreamON pic.twitter.com/ayuGVkLlHi — ‧₊✚˚.NI_KITTIES🥚💜 (@NI_KITTIES1997) January 15, 2021