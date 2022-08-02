BTS J-Hope fake smacks female dancer at Lollapalooza, Jimin's EPIC reaction goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOCHIBOLALAAA BTS Jhope and Jimin

BTS J-Hope performed at the Lollapalooza on Sunday and history was made. He was the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage of a major U.S. music festival and J-Hope's performance was pure FIRE. The audience chanted his name endlessly and BTS JImin was also there to cheer him up. While many videos from the night have been going viral on the internet, another interesting video of J-Hope fake smacking on a female dancer's hips has surfaced on social media. What is more interesting is Jimin's reaction to J-Hope's action.

J-Hope's video is going viral in which he can be seen performing alongside dancers. As he gestures to smack a dancer, Jimin covers his face with his hands and laughs. Though being a gentleman, J-Hope doesn't lay a finger on the dancer but Jimin can be seen getting embarrassed. Check out the video here-

BTS ARMY also has some epic reactions to the viral video of J-Hope fake slapping a dancer.

On the other hand, J-Hope penned down a heartfelt note on Instagram after performing at the Lollapalooza. He expressed his gratitude to the fans and thanked Jimin for supporting him. He wrote, "July 31, 2022 is going to be one of my greatest and unforgettable moments.

Lollapalooza was one of the most important challenges of Jack in the Box. Preparing an hour-long show with me front and center was just one dread-filled moment after another, and I whipped myself forward as hard as I could, again and again, to practice for the show."

"Most of all, preparing every detail with so much attention and care made me learn along the way about who I really am. Yesterday was the culmination of this whole process, and that’s why it’ll be that much more of a treasured memory in my life’s history,

and have that much more meaning!!!

I want to thank all of the staff who worked so hard for Lollapalooza, all of my buddies in the band and the dance crew, Becky G for her special presence, Jimin who came so far to cheer me on, and above all I want to thank our ARMY who made yesterday’s stage shine even more brightly," he added, "

Meanwhile, Jimin and J-Hope also appeared on a LIVE together and talked to fans about the festival. J-Hope was all praise for his friend Jimin for being his strength at the festival. He said, "Since the moment Jimin arrived, I've been very happy. He was such a big strength to me and I'm so grateful he came." He added, "When Jimin came we went to eat and I was able to eat. Jimin helps to relax me a lot."

Jimin in return complimented J-Hope for his killer performance and said, "you were really cool, you killed it."

