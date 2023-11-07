Brie Chilli Cheese Toast to Fries: Raha's 1st birthday food menu goes viral | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raha's first birthday celebrations

It's already been a year for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's baby girl Raha. The couple have spoken about the lovely experience of parenthood with Raha. The couple celebrated Raha's first birthday and a video of Raha's birthday menu is going viral on social media. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt threw a house party for their daughter at Ranbir's residence Vastu. Chef Harsh Dixit posted a few pictures on Instagram. He captioned the photo "Happy Birthday Raha" with cake and panda emojis. Mahesh Bhatt, Karishma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor together with her sons Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan were present at the celebration.

The chef also revealed the menu comprised of fries, ribbon sandwiched and Brie chilli cheese toast. Two panda bears were included in the menu, which was displayed in Ranbir and Alia's kitchen. Shaheen Bhatt, Alia Bhatt's sister also shared some pictures on Instagram. Sonia Razdan also shared pictures of birthday cookies on social media.

Alia Bhatt posted an adorable message for her daughter Raha with a bunch of pictures. She wrote in the caption, "Our joy, our life...our light! it feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in your tummy kicking away...there's nothing to say only that we're blessed to have you in our lives....you make every day feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy Birthday, baby tiger...we love you more than love itself." For the unversed, Alia Bhatt married Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022 and gave birth to Raha a few months later.

