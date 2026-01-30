Bridgerton S4: Remember Cho from Harry Potter and Goblet of Fire? She's now Sophie Baek's evil stepmother After impressing viewers with her innocence as Cho Chang in Harry Potter and Goblet of Fire, Katie Leung is now showing different shades with her role of evil step mother in Bridgerton season 4.

New Delhi:

Bridgerton season 4’s part 1 is out on Netflix, and the first four episodes of the show have been absolutely worth the wait. The fourth season, which primarily deals with the love story of Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek, has managed to keep Netflix audiences hooked.

However, the first part ends on such a twist that one cannot help but yearn for Bridgerton season 4 part 2. Social media seems to be drawn towards the new lead, Sophie Baek, played by Australian actress Yerin Ha. Among the new additions to the show, Katie Leung has also been able to impress fans.

Katie Leung was loved as Cho from Harry Potter

Harry Potter is one of the most loved franchises out there, and both the films and books continue to have a lasting impact on fans. One of the subplots that was diminished amid the larger narrative was Harry Potter and Cho’s story. While the latter did not appear to show as many emotions as Harry, their cute on-screen presence was enough to make audiences remember Katie Leung.

However, after impressing viewers with her innocence, Katie Leung is now showing different shades of her acting in Bridgerton season 4.

Katie Leung is now the evil stepmother

Lady Araminta Gun, played by Katie Leung, is the evil stepmother in the Cinderella-inspired love story of Benedict and Sophie. Twice married and twice widowed, with two daughters being launched into the marriage mart for the first time this season, Araminta feels immense pressure to secure a match for at least one of her girls. Fabulous, stylish and unflinching, Araminta does not take it well if anything or anyone makes her look bad. Amid all this, when she notices Benedict searching for the girl in silver, Sophie is set to face even more struggles.

However, it is these very struggles that bring Sophie back in front of Benedict Bridgerton, this time without the mask. By the end of Bridgerton season 4 part 1, Araminta is seen shifting into the neighbourhood of the Bridgerton house, where Sophie is currently employed. Hence, a clash is set to unfold in the later half of the show.

