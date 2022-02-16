BREAKING | Bappi Lahiri passes away; Disco King of India breathes his last in Mumbai hospital

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bappi Lahiri

Veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on Wednesday morning. The veteran singer was admitted to Criticare Hospital in Mumbai’s Juhu area, where he breathed his last. According to the doctor he was discharged from the hospital on Monday after undergoing treatment for a month. However, on Tuesday suddenly his health deteriorated. He had an infection in his lungs and he was facing difficulty in breathing. At present, his mortal remains are at his Juhu house.

Bappi Lahir, widely known as the "Disco King" in India was born in Calcutta, West Bengal in 1952 into a family with a rich tradition in classical music. He began his career as a music director at the young age of 19. His father, Aparesh Lahiri was a famous Bengali singer and his mother, Bansari Lahiri was a musician and a singer who was well-versed in classical music and Shyama Sangeet.

He received his first opportunity in a Bengali film, Daadu (1972) and the first Hindi film for which he composed music was Nanha Shikari (1973). The film which established him in Bollywood was Tahir Husain's Hindi film, Zakhmee (1975), for which he composed music and doubled as a playback singer.

Lahiri ruled the music industry for several years. He gave some of the most popular songs including I am a Disco Dancer, Raat Baaki, Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re, Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost, Pag Ghoongroo, Tamma Tamma, Yaad Aa Raha Hai, among many others.

Bappi won the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award at 63rd Filmfare Awards.

Fans and celebs have been in mourning after hearing the news of his shocking demise.

Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69; Fans, celebs mourn legendary musician's death | LIVE