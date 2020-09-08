BREAKING: Rhea Chakraborty ARRESTED by NCB in drugs case

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday. She had appeared before the NCB for the third consecutive

today for questioning in the drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. On Tuesday, the Jalebi actress confessed to the NCB that she procured drugs and also consumed them sometimes. Rhea was grilled by the agency for more than six hours. Rhesa Chakraborty reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)office, located at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai, around10. 30 am in a car escorted by a Mumbai Police vehicle.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage