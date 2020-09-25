Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies; Akshay Kumar, Mahesh Babu & other pay condolences

Image Source : INSTAGRAM BREAKING | Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74

Noted veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam passed away at the age of 74 on Friday. The veteran singer's health deteriorated on Thursday evening. The veteran singer had been put on maximal life support. The doctors at the hospital had released an official statement mentioning that the health condition of the popular singer worsened on Wednesday, September 23. The statement added that the singer is extremely critical and need close monitoring of his health. On Friday, SPB Charan, SPB’s son announced at the gates of the hospital that SP Balasubramanyam passed away at 1:04 pm today and thanked all those who prayed for the singer’s recovery.

The mortal remains of SPB will be taken from the hospital to his house in Kodambakkam, Chennai at 4 pm followed by his funeral at his farm house in Red Hills on the outskirts of Chennai.

Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Mahesh Babu, Hema Malini and others poured in condolences.. Hema Malini tweeted, "End of an era! Versatile musical genius passes away. SP Balasubramaniam succumbs to the terrible covid virus after a prolonged battle in hospital. God give him peace. He will be missed by all" Akshay Kumar wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Balasubrahmanyam ji.Just a few months back I’d interacted with him during a virtual concert in this lockdown..he seemed hale,hearty & his usual legendary self...life is truly unpredictable. My thoughts & prayers with his family"

Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Unable to process the fact that #SPBalasubramaniam garu is no more. Nothing will ever come close to that soulful voice of his. Rest in peace sir. Your legacy will live on. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family." Shruti Haasan said, Deeply saddened by the loss of #SPBalasubramaniam sir.. thankyou for your artistry and your kind words.may the halls of heaven be filled with your resplendent voice. You were family and the loss is heartbreaking."

Check celebrities' reactions on SP Balasubrahmanyam's death here-

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Balasubrahmanyam ji.Just a few months back I’d interacted with him during a virtual concert in this lockdown..he seemed hale,hearty & his usual legendary self...life is truly unpredictable. My thoughts & prayers with his family🙏🏻#RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/NytdM7YhBL — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2020

Unable to process the fact that #SPBalasubramaniam garu is no more. Nothing will ever come close to that soulful voice of his. Rest in peace sir. Your legacy will live on. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 25, 2020

End of an era! Versatile musical genius passes away. SP Balasubramaniam succumbs to the terrible covid virus after a prolonged battle in hospital. God give him peace. He will be missed by all pic.twitter.com/LmgJEXoLWA — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) September 25, 2020

Deeply saddened by the loss of #SPBalasubramaniam sir.. thankyou for your artistry and your kind words.may the halls of heaven be filled with your resplendent voice. You were family and the loss is heartbreaking — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) September 25, 2020

A sad sad day! A great loss to the music industry. #SPBalasubramaniam Garu was an inspiration to many and my all time favourite singer..u wil b missed sir but ur voice wil remain with us forever.. rest in peace sir.. 🙏🙏 — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) September 25, 2020

Music, once admitted to the soul, becomes a sort of spirit, and never dies. #SPBalasubramaniam rest in peace sir 💔 love and strength to the family and fans 💔 — kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) September 25, 2020

Very sad to hear about the demise of the legend Shri #SPBalasubramaniam Garu...

It’s a huge loss to not just the film fraternity but also our nation.

Our prayers and condolences to the family.

May his soul rest in peace...#RIPSPB 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Nqu5Api6EU — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) September 25, 2020

Pratibhashaali gayak,madhurbhashi ,bahut nek insan SP Balasubrahmanyam ji ke swargwas ki khabar sunke main bahut vyathit hun.Humne kai gaane saath gaaye,kai shows kiye.Sab baatein yaad aarahi hain.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti de.Meri samvedanaayein unke pariwar ke saath hain. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 25, 2020

The hospital's early statement stated, “Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare on August 5th, remains on ECMO and other life support measures. His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition,” read the official statement

On Aug 5, in a Facebook post, the 74-year-old SPB said he was suffering from a very mild attack of coronavirus and got himself hospitalized to take rest. He said though the doctors had advised him to stay at home and take rest, he decided to be in a hospital as at home his family members would be very much concerned. He had hoped to be discharged from the hospital in two days.

The hospital released an official statement that read, "There has been a setback in the health of Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare for symptoms for Covid-19 since 5th August 2020. In a late night development on 13th August 2020, his condition had deteriorated and based on the advice of the expert medical team attending him, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and he is on life support and his condition remains critical."

The Bollywood buffs remember him well for his evergreen songs in films like 'Ek Duuje Ke Liye,' 'Maine Pyar Kiya,' 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' and 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain.' He was an exceptional artist whose career spanned more than five decades.

