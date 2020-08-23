Shooting of films, TV serials to resume: I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar announces SOP

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Prakash Javadekar announces SOP for film and TV programme shooting

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak and later imposed lockdown in the country, shootings of various films and Television shows have been put on halt. After approx three months, the shooting in certain states resumed keeping in mind all the necessary precautions. And now Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar on Sunday made an important announcement and said that the ministry have released a detailed SOP for resuming work in the media production industry. The general principles behind the SOP will help create a safe working environment for cast and crew in the industry.

"I am happy to announce that we are releasing standard operating procedure for film and TV programme shooting. The shooting of films and tv serials can be resumed now while following the norms of social distancing and wearing of masks except for the people who are being recorded on camera. I hope the decision to allow resumption of film & TV serial shooting will be welcomed by everyone, including film industry and states. States can specify additional conditions to the SOP, if necessary. This will also provide a push to the economy." announced Prakash Javadekar on August 23.

The shooting of films and tv serials can be resumed now while following the norms of social distancing and wearing of masks except for the people who are being recorded on camera: Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting #COVID19 https://t.co/bhG9mtPkw4 — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2020

The SOP ensures adequate distancing at shoot locations and other work places and contains measures including proper sanitization, crowd management and provision for protective equipments.

'Contact Minimisation' is at the core of the SOP. This will be ensured by minimal physical contact and sharing of props, PPEs for hair stylists and make-up artists among others. pic.twitter.com/fBdkfEXcR9 — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) August 23, 2020

The SOP suggests that sharing of costumes, props, wigs, makeup, etc., shall be kept to the minimum and persons handling shared equipment shall wear gloves. Lapel mics shall be avoided and never shared while direct contact with diaphragm of the mics shall be avoided. The new SOP, however, prohibits the entry of visitors or audience at shooting spots.

