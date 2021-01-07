Thursday, January 07, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Breaking: Comedian Kapil Sharma called for inquiry over fake registered cars

Breaking: Comedian Kapil Sharma called for inquiry over fake registered cars

Comedian Kapil Sharma has been called for inquiry today by API Sachin Vaze (CIU), Mumbai regarding fake registered cars seized by Mumbai Police.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 07, 2021 15:02 IST
Comedian Kapil Sharma called for inquiry over fake registered cars
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPILSHARMA

Comedian Kapil Sharma called for inquiry over fake registered cars

Comedian Kapil Sharma has been called for inquiry today by API Sachin Vaze (CIU), Mumbai regarding fake registered cars seized by Mumbai Police. According to Mumbai Police, Kapil Sharma had filed a complaint against car designer Dilip Chhabria for allegedly cheating him. Now he has been called to record his statement as a witness

NOTE: This is a breaking story. More details awaited.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News