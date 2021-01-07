Breaking: Comedian Kapil Sharma called for inquiry over fake registered cars

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPILSHARMA Comedian Kapil Sharma called for inquiry over fake registered cars

Comedian Kapil Sharma has been called for inquiry today by API Sachin Vaze (CIU), Mumbai regarding fake registered cars seized by Mumbai Police. According to Mumbai Police, Kapil Sharma had filed a complaint against car designer Dilip Chhabria for allegedly cheating him. Now he has been called to record his statement as a witness

Kapil Sharma had filed a complaint against car designer Dilip Chhabria for allegedly cheating him. Now he has been called to record his statement as a witness: Mumbai Police https://t.co/zJFkho9Meu — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2021

NOTE: This is a breaking story. More details awaited.