Box Office: Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 rewrites record books; beats Baahubali The Beginning's lifetime gross

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 hit the theatres last week

Yash starrer has collected Rs 676 crore

The film also features Bollywood actors like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 continue to break records at the box office with strong collections since its release on April 14. In just 5 days, the film successfully crossed the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide. Prashanth Neel's directorial earned over Rs 50 crore across all languages on Tuesday. It should be noted that KGF 2 has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Baahubali: The Beginning ( ₹650 crore). However, there was a drop from the previous day as collections went down 25%. Also featuring Bollywood actors like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, the film is expected to cross Rs 1000 cr mark by next week.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared the breakdown of KGF: Chapter 2's worldwide earnings on Wednesday evening. His tweet also mentioned that it is the eighth highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

According to Box Office, "The key for KGF Chapter 2's lifetime business is where the second Friday lands. The six-day total of the Hindi version of the film is almost 235 crore nett and the film is certain to beome the highest grossing film of the year by the time. Mumbai circuit has crossed the 75 crore nett mark and that will also cross Sooryavanshi in eight days flat. It was Mumbai circuit that made Sooryavanshi a HIT film and the numebsr will be crossed fast by KGF 2."

On Wednesday afternoon, Taran tweeted that the film is all set to be the fastest one in Hindi to hit the ₹250-crore mark. "#KGF2 is super-strong on Day 6... Will cross ₹ 250 cr mark today [Wed, Day 7]... again, the fastest to hit ₹ 250 CR...Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr, Tue 19.14 cr. Total: ₹ 238.70 cr. #India biz. #Hindi Version," his tweet read.

KGF: Chapter 2 is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1'. Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The sequel also stars Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken and Saran.