Box Office Report: Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' beats Kajol's 'Maa', check Brad Pitt's 'F1' collection on day 1 Take a look at the box office collections of Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa, Kajol's starrer Maa and Hollywood actor Brad Pitt's F1: The Movie on their opening day here.

New Delhi:

From action fantasy and horror to motorsport dramas, a variety of films hit the silver screens on the last Friday of June, i.e., June 27. Films which released worldwide on June 27, 2025, include Vishnu Manchu's fantasy drama 'Kannappa', Bollywood actress Kajol's horror drama 'Maa' and Hollywood actor Brad Pitt's 'F1: The Movie'. Read further to know their day 1 box office collections here.

Kannappa vs Maa box office collection

Mukesh Kumar Singh's directorial 'Kannappa' outperformed Kajol's Maa at the box office on its opening day. The fantasy drama film managed to earn Rs 9 crore on its first day, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The film had an overall 55.89% Telugu occupancy on Friday, June 27, 2025. The highest occupancy rate of 69.57% was recorded in the night shows, followed by 52.81% in the evening, 50.34% in the afternoon, and 50.55% in the morning shows.

Talking about Kajol's starrer Maa's box office collections, the horror drama film, which is directed by Vishal Furia, collected Rs 4.50 crore on its opening day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film had an overall 20.52% Hindi occupancy on its first day. Apart from Kajol, the film stars Surjyasikha Das, Jitin Gulati, Roopkatha Chakraborty, Ronit Roy, and Indraneil Sengupta in the lead roles.

F1: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1

Renowned Hollywood actor Brad Pitt's 'F1: The Movie' hit the theatres on June 27, 2025, and earned Rs 5.25 crore on its opening day. Besides Brad Pitt, the motorsport action drama film features Damson Idris and Javier Bardem in the lead roles. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film had an overall 27.82% English occupancy on its day 1. The highest occupancy rate of 41.84% was recorded in the night shows. Followed by 28.35% in the evening, 27.14% in the afternoon, and 13.93% in the morning shows. In terms of region-wise occupancy, the Chennai region recorded the highest occupancy of 43%, followed by 40.75% in Hyderabad, 31.75% in Kochi and 27% in the Bengaluru region.

