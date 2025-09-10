Box Office Report [September 9, 2025]: Conjuring, Bengal Files, Baaghi 4, Madharaasi's Tuesday collection On Tuesday, some films earned well at the box office, while the earnings of others saw a dip. Let's have a look at their September 9, 2025, box office collection.

New Delhi:

This week too, several films are entertaining the audience in the theatres, apart from the Hindi films 'Param Sundari', 'Baaghi 4' and 'The Bengal Files', the Hollywood film 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' is also included in the list.

Moreover, Tamil Film 'Madharaasi' and Malayalam movie 'Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra' also grabbed theatrical audiences' attention. Let's know how much money these films have added to their account on Tuesday.

Baaghi 4 is still dominating the box office

Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa's film 'Baaghi 4' earned Rs 4 crore on Tuesday. Its earnings may have dropped this week, but it is still dominating the box office compared to other films. The film, which also features Sanjay Dutt, has so far earned Rs 39.75 crore in India.

The Bengal Files sees a mild rise

Vivek Agnihotri's film, which earned only Rs 1.15 crore on Monday, saw a mild rise and minted Rs 1.29 crore at the ticket counter on Tuesday. So far, 'The Bengal Files' has fared Rs 9.19 crore at the box office

The Conjuring: Last Rites earned well on Tuesday

The horror film 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' is being liked by the audience. This film, made in the English language, earned Rs 4.51 crore (initial figures) on Tuesday, i.e., on the fifth day of its release. The total collection of this film has also reached Rs 60.01 crore so far. This is the last film of 'The Conjuring' franchise.

Madharaasi had decent collection on September 9

Tuesday was the fifth day of the Tamil film 'Madharaasi' in theatres. The movie earned Rs 2.28 crore on Tuesday and with this, its total earnings have reached Rs 48.58 crore.

Param Sundari slows down

Bollywood rom-com 'Param Sundari' has completed 12 days at the box office. Its collection has shrunk to lakhs now. On Tuesday, this film starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra earned only Rs 74 lakh. Its total collection has not even reached the Rs 50 crore mark as it's struggling at Rs 47.49 crore.

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra maintains its hold

On Tuesday, 'Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra' earned Rs 5.25 and with this, the Malayalam film industry's first female superhero film has earned Rs 93.65 crore in India so far.

Also Read: Battle of Galwan movie: Salman Khan starrer war drama's expected release timeline, cast and first look