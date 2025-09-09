Box Office Report [September 8, 2025]: Did Conjuring, Bengal Files and Baaghi 4 pass Monday test? 'The Conjuring: Last Rites', 'Madharaasi' and Param Sundari have been released for some time. Let's know how much business these films have done on Monday.

While the Hollywood film, The Conjuring: Last Rites, was released in theatres on Friday, September 5, 2025, Bollywood films Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files also had theatrical releases.

At the same time, Tamil film Madharaasi also hit cinemas. Amid all this, the old release Param Sundari is also making its presence felt at the box office. Let's have a look at the box office report for Monday.

Baaghi 4

Baaghi 4 did a business of Rs 12 crore on the opening day. On the second day, it earned Rs 9.25 crore. On Sunday, the Tiger Shroff starrer earned Rs 10 crore. On the fourth day, Baaghi 4 did a business of Rs 2.54 crore. The total box office collection of this film has reached Rs 33.79 crore. However, according to the budget, the pace of the film's business is slow. This film has been made at a cost of about Rs 200 crore.

The Conjuring: Last Rites

Hollywood film The Conjuring: Last Rites is directed by Michael Chaves. Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Rebecca Calder and Elliot Kavan have played important roles in this horror film. According to Sacnilk, the film opened its account with Rs 17.5 crore on the first day, Friday. The film earned Rs 17.5 crore on the second day, Saturday and Rs 15.5 crore on Sunday.

The Monday collection of The Conjuring: Last Rites has also come out today. The film collected Rs 3.88 crore on Monday and with this, its total has reached Rs 54.38 crore at the box office.

Madharaasi

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Madharaasi stars Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasant and Vidyut Jammwal in lead roles. The Tamil film earned Rs 13.65 crore on the first day. On the second day, Saturday, the film earned Rs 12.1 crore and on the third day, Sunday, the film earned Rs 10.65 crore. On Monday, the film earned Rs 2.48 crore. So far, the film has earned a total of Rs 38.88 crore at the box office.

The Bengal Files

The Bengal Files started with a business of Rs 1.75 crore on the opening day. On the second day, the film collected Rs 2.25 crore. On the third day, i.e. Sunday, the film's business was Rs 2.75 crore. And just like the rest of the film, The Bengal Files also failed the Monday test as it's collection was reduced to lakhs on September 8.

Vivek Agnihotri's film collected only Rs 62 lakh on Monday. The four-day box office collection of this film has been only Rs 7.37 crore. The film has been made at a cost of approximately Rs 30 crore.

Param Sundari

Param Sundari was released in theatres on August 29. Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra have played important roles in the film. It collected Rs 7.25 crore on the first day. In the first week, the film earned a total of Rs 39.75 crore. It minted Rs 2 crore on 9th day and Rs 2.5 crore on the 10th day at the box office.

On Monday, Param Sundari saw a huge dip and earned only Rs 59 lakh. So far it has grossed a total of Rs 46.59 crore at the box office.

