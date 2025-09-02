Did Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, Param Sundari pass Monday test? See box office report of September 1, 2025 While Coolie and War 2 did pass the Monday test with some dip, let's have a look at how Param Sundari and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra fared on September 1.

The film industry, for the last few weeks, has had a lot to offer to the audience at the box office. But Monday was a bit dull in terms of the earnings of the films. While several films earned well on Sunday, their pace slowed down a bit on Monday.

The films that are running in theatres are Param Sundari, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, Coolie, War 2 and Mahavatar Narsimha. Let's know the latest status of the five major films that are ruling the theatres these days.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra was going strong at the box office, but the superhero film also saw a dip on Monday. According to Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra did a business of Rs 2.7 crore at the domestic box office on the first day. On the second day, the earnings doubled, i.e. Rs 4 crores.

The film collected Rs 9.75 crore on Sunday and minted Rs 6.65 crore on Monday. So far, its total has reached Rs 31.5 crore.

Param Sundari

Param Sundari, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, released recently and caught the attention of the audience. The film, which earned Rs 7.25 crore on the first day, grew rapidly on Saturday and Sunday and collected Rs 9 crore and Rs 10.45 crore.

However, on Monday, the film's earnings dropped to Rs 3.5 crore. In this way, the total earnings of the film have been Rs 30.25 crore so far. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee in important roles.

Coolie

South superstar Rajinikanth's film Coolie has been a big buzz at the box office since its release. The film had a blockbuster start of Rs 65 crore on the first day and touched the figure of 229.65 crore in the first week. The second week started a little slow, but the earnings of Rs 3 crore on Sunday strengthened the film again.

The film added Rs 1.1 crore on Monday. Thus, the total earnings of the film so far have been Rs 280.2 crore.

War 2

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's action-packed film War 2 performed tremendously in the initial days. But now its collection is seeing a decline. The film, which earned Rs 1.10 crore on Saturday and Rs 1.50 crore on Sunday, was able to collect only Rs 60 lakh on Monday.

The total collection of the film has so far reached Rs 235.1 crore. Initially, there was tough competition between Coolie and War 2, but now Rajinikanth's film has taken the lead.

Mahavatar Narasimha

The mythological animation film Mahavatar Narasimha has maintained its hold on the box office even after 39 days of its release. On Sunday, the film earned around Rs 3.2 crore, while on Monday its collection dropped to Rs 50 lakh.

So far, the film has done business of Rs 245 crore. Based on the story of Bhakt Prahlad, this film is being liked a lot by family audiences.

