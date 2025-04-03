Box office report: Salman Khan's Sikandar and Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan's Wednesday collection On Wednesday, Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar' and Mohanlal's film 'L2 Empuraan' have recorded a decline in collections. Let's know the collections of both films.

These days two films are playing in theatres to entertain the audience, one is the Bollywood film 'Sikandar' and the other is the South film 'L2: Empuraan'. Both films feature big superstars like Salman Khan and Mohanlal. However, after a good first-day collection, now the films are struggling at the box office in terms of collections on weekdays. Let's know the Wednesday collection of 'L2: Empuraan' and 'Sikandar'.

Sikandar

Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, this film featured Bollywood superstar Salman Khan along with actress Rashmika Mandana and Kajal Aggarwal. Despite having a strong ensemble cast. Released on March 30, the film opened its account with earnings of Rs 26 crore on the first day and earned Rs 29 crore on Monday. On Tuesday, the film earned Rs 19.5 crore. On the fourth day, 'Sikandar' earned only Rs 9.75 crore. At the same time, now the total earnings of the film have reached Rs 84.25 crore.

L2: Empuraan

South superstar Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's film 'L 2 Empuraan' was released in theatres on 27 March 2025. Talking about the film's earnings, on its seventh day on Wednesday, the film earned a drop of Rs 5.50 crore, which was much less than Tuesday's collection. On the sixth day, the film earned Rs 8.55 crore. Now, the total collection of the film has reached Rs 84.40 crore. This film is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. He has also played an important role in it. The film stars many actors like Tovino Thomas, Indrajeet Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

