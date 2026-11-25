Ramayana: Part 1 continued its impressive run at the box office on Tuesday, November 24, as the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer recorded an increase in its domestic collections. The film has maintained its momentum in theatres and added to its already substantial worldwide total. Meanwhile, Dhanush's O.M: Operation Mole also crossed an important milestone, taking its worldwide collection past Rs 100 crore within five days of release.

Ramayana: Part 1 box office collection Day 20

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 collected an estimated Rs 17.50 crore net in India on its 20th day in theatres, according to Sacnilk. The film had earned Rs 12.70 crore on Monday, registering an increase in collections on Tuesday.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 972.95 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 1,162.15 crore, while the overseas market has contributed approximately Rs 573 crore. The film's worldwide gross collection is now around Rs 1,735.15 crore.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the film has continued to draw audiences despite entering its third week in theatres. Its latest collection further strengthens its position among the biggest Indian box office successes.

O.M: Operation Mole box office collection Day 5

Dhanush's O.M: Operation Mole has also had a notable opening week. The spy thriller crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide within five days of its theatrical release. The film collected approximately Rs 5.40 crore net in India on Tuesday, taking its five-day domestic net total to Rs 61.45 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 71.25 crore, while overseas collections have contributed around Rs 29.50 crore. This takes its worldwide gross total to Rs 100.75 crore.

The Tamil version continues to contribute the largest share of the film's domestic earnings. On Tuesday, it collected Rs 3.40 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 1.60 crore. The Hindi version contributed around Rs 40 lakh.

Godzilla Minus Zero's Tuesday collection

Godzilla Minus Zero collected Rs 55 lakh net in India on Tuesday, November 24 (Day 5), taking its total domestic collection to Rs 3.90 crore net. For the unversed, Godzilla Minus Zero has had a very successful theatrical run so far. Its opening-weekend performance, international appeal and strong audience response have put it ahead of its predecessor.

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Box office collection: Ramayana: Part 1 surpasses Pushpa 2 worldwide, Dhanush's Om sets career-best record