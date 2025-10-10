Box Office Report [October 9, 2025]: Kantara Chapter 1 maintains pace; SSKTK, Jolly LLB 3 lag behind Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, They Call Him OG and Jolly LLB 3 are currently running in theaters. Let's find out how much these films collected on Thursday.

New Delhi:

Several films are currently running in theaters, ranging from Bollywood to South Indian films. On Thursday, South Indian like Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 and They Call Him OG outperformed Bollywood films.

Let's find out how much these two along with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Jolly LLB 3 collected on October 9, 2025.

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1

Rishabh Shetty's Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 is making waves at the box office. The film earned Rs 25 crore on Wednesday. On Thursday, it collected Rs 20.50 crore. The film has earned a total of Rs 334.94 crore so far. If its earnings continue at this rate, the film could soon join the 350 crore club.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

The earnings of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, released on October 2, are declining. The film, which opened with Rs 9.25 crore at the box office on its first day, earned only Rs 2 crore on Thursday. The film has grossed a total of Rs 40.75 crore so far. The film's earnings have declined after the release of Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1.

They Call Him OG

South actor Pawan Kalyan's film They Call Him OG has seen a significant decline. The film opened with Rs 63.75 crore on its first day. On Thursday, the 15th day, the film earned Rs 7.5 million. The film has so far collected Rs 187.65 crore. Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 has also impacted its earnings.

Jolly LLB 3

Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, was a huge hit initially. Now, its earnings have begun to decline. The film, which opened with Rs 12 crore (approximately $1.2 million) at the box office, earned just Rs 3.8 million (approximately $1.18 million) on Thursday. Its total box office collection has reached Rs 110.18 crore (approximately $1.18 million).

