The Indian box office saw a mix of new releases and continuing films on Friday, November 27. Ramayana: Part 1 remained the biggest performer among the films in this report, reaching a significant domestic milestone. OM: Operation Mole added to its collection in its second week, while Gunmaaster G9 recorded its opening-day earnings.

Let's have a look at the box office report of these films on November 27, 2026. It is significant to note that all the collection stats have been taken from Sacnilk.

Ramayana: Part 1 crosses Rs 1,000 crore in India

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 collected an estimated Rs 8.45 crore net in India on Friday, its 23rd day in theatres. This took its domestic net collection to approximately Rs 1,000.55 crore, taking it past the Rs 1,000 crore milestone. The film's India gross stood at approximately Rs 1,195 crore, while its worldwide gross was reported at around Rs 1,790 crore. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Yash as Ravana, alongside Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol.

OM: Operation Mole collects Rs 2.20 crore on second Friday

Dhanush and Mammootty's OM: Operation Mole earned an estimated Rs 2.20 crore net on its eighth day. The film's India net collection now stands at Rs 71.50 crore. Its Friday earnings registered a 41.3 per cent decline compared with Thursday, when it collected Rs 3.75 crore.

Gunmaaster G9 opens with Rs 3.65 crore

Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9 began its theatrical run on Friday with an estimated Rs 3.65 crore net collection in India, according to Sacnilk. Directed by Aditya Datt, the action thriller also features Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana and Avneet Kaur.

Bhogi earns Rs 1.90 crore on opening day

The Telugu film Bhogi, starring Sharwanand, Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi, collected an estimated Rs 1.90 crore net on its first day. Its India gross stood at Rs 2.18 crore, as per Sacnilk's estimates.

Godzilla Minus Zero collects Rs 27 lakh

Godzilla Minus Zero earned Rs 27 lakh net in India on its eighth day. The Japanese film's total domestic net collection has reached Rs 4.80 crore. Its Friday earnings were down 15.6 per cent from the previous day's Rs 32 lakh.

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