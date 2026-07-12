Box office report of July 11 shows growth in Alpha and Dhamaal 4's collection, Welcome To Jungle survives

New Delhi:

It was yet another busy day at the box office on July 11, 2026, for the three big Hindi film releases that kept rolling in theaters on their own respective terms. First off, Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn, managed to witness a considerable boost in its earnings from the day before its release on July 10. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt's film, Alpha, made some big news by becoming part of the Rs 50 crore club after being in theaters for over a week now.

Then there was Welcome to the Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, which kept running well even after having been out for over two weeks.

Dhamaal 4 box office collection

Featuring a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh, Dhamaal 4 has made an impressive start at the box office. After collecting Rs 14 crore on its opening day (Friday), the film witnessed a massive jump on Saturday, earning Rs 22.50 crore. With this, its two-day total now stands at Rs 36.50 crore.

Alpha box office collection

Starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, Alpha continued its theatrical run but could not fully capitalise on the weekend. The film collected Rs 2.25 crore on Saturday, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 51.35 crore. With this, it has finally crossed the Rs 50 crore mark.

Welcome to the Jungle box office collection

Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle, which boasts a massive ensemble cast, is also maintaining a steady run at the box office. More than two weeks after its release, the film collected Rs 1.60 crore on Saturday. Its total domestic collection now stands at Rs 127.65 crore.

Lenin box office collection

Lenin has been able to earn Rs 8.15 crore in net collections on Day 2 in India through 2,099 shows. By now, the net earnings of Lenin in India have gone up to Rs 15.30 crore, while its gross earning is at Rs 17.60 crore.

On the other hand, the movie has earned Rs 2.50 crore in overseas markets on Day 2. Thus, the gross earnings of the movie in overseas markets are at Rs 5.80 crore.

Also Read: Dhamaal 4 leads July 10 box office while Lenin, Idhayam Murali post contrasting numbers